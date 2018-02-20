India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.79 pct

Feb 20 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.79 percent on Tuesday compared with 6.78 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.12 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(22/03/18) 22.75/24.50 04.60/04.95 06.22/06.57 2M(23/04/18) 53.50/55.25 05.04/05.21 06.82/06.99 3M(22/05/18) 76.00/78.00 04.83/04.96 06.78/06.91 6M(23/08/18) 145.50/147.50 04.52/04.58 06.73/06.79 1Y(22/02/19) 280.50/282.50 04.35/04.38 06.90/06.93 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.5254 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)