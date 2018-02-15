India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.81 pct

Feb 15 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.81 percent on Thursday compared with 6.78 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.22 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(20/03/18) 23.00/24.25 04.69/04.95 06.31/06.56 2M(20/04/18) 52.75/54.50 05.11/05.27 06.87/07.04 3M(21/05/18) 77.00/79.00 04.89/05.01 06.81/06.93 6M(20/08/18) 145.00/147.00 04.57/04.64 06.75/06.81 1Y(20/02/19) 281.00/283.00 04.40/04.43 06.92/06.95 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.9222 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)