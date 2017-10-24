India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOCS for 3 years 5.92 pct

Oct 24(Reuters) - The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOCS (MIFOR Swaps) for three years was 5.92 percent on Tuesday TENOR BID/OFFER 2 YEARS 5.72/5.83 3 YEARS 5.77/5.92 4 YEARS 5.93/6.03 5 YEARS 6.03/6.13 7 YEARS 6.00/6.30 10 YEARS 5.92/6.22 The above dollar rupee swap rates are a simple average of the bid and offer rates quoted by panel list of market participants. The floating benchmark used here is the six month USD libor. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type CRS01 and then press the enter key. For Benchmark levels double-click on or type MIOCS= and then press the enter key. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU, +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)