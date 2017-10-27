FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOCS for 3 years 5.98 pct
Sections
Featured
Maruti Suzuki says will have to move to electric cars
Company Results
Maruti Suzuki says will have to move to electric cars
Apple says iPhone X pre-orders are 'off the charts'
Technology
Apple says iPhone X pre-orders are 'off the charts'
Mystery space object may be first confirmed interstellar visitor
Editor's Picks
Mystery space object may be first confirmed interstellar visitor
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
October 27, 2017 / 11:39 AM / Updated 21 hours ago

India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOCS for 3 years 5.98 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27(Reuters) - The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOCS (MIFOR Swaps)
for three years was 5.98 percent on Friday
      TENOR            BID/OFFER
      2 YEARS          5.82/5.90
      3 YEARS          5.84/5.98
      4 YEARS          6.01/6.16
      5 YEARS          6.15/6.24
      7 YEARS          6.09/6.39
     10 YEARS          6.01/6.31
   The above dollar rupee swap rates are a simple average of
the bid and offer rates quoted by panel list of market participants.
The floating benchmark used here is the six month USD libor. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on        or
type CRS01 and then press the enter key. For Benchmark levels
double-click on          or type MIOCS= and then press the enter
key.
    FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
    (Mumbai RRU, +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.