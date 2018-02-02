FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 2, 2018 / 11:41 AM / Updated a day ago

India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOCS for 3 years 6.92 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2(Reuters) - The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOCS (MIFOR Swaps)
for three years was 6.92 percent on Friday
      TENOR            BID/OFFER
      2 YEARS          6.64/6.75
      3 YEARS          6.77/6.92
      4 YEARS          6.94/7.09
      5 YEARS          7.05/7.19
      7 YEARS          7.05/7.33
     10 YEARS          7.05/7.33
   The above dollar rupee swap rates are a simple average of
the bid and offer rates quoted by panel list of market participants.
The floating benchmark used here is the six month USD libor. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on        or
type CRS01 and then press the enter key. For Benchmark levels
double-click on          or type MIOCS= and then press the enter
key.
    FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
    (Mumbai RRU, +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
