2 months ago
India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS for six mths 6.29 pct
June 6, 2017 / 11:50 AM / 2 months ago

India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS for six mths 6.29 pct

2 Min Read

Jun 6(Reuters) - The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.29 percent on Tuesday.
    TENOR      BID/OFFER  MID-RATE
    ---------  ---------  --------
    1 MONTHS   6.21/6.27     6.24
    2 MONTHS   6.23/6.29     6.26
    3 MONTHS   6.24/6.27     6.26
    6 MONTHS   6.26/6.29     6.28
    9 MONTHS   6.29/6.33     6.31
    1 YEAR     6.35/6.37     6.36
    2 YEARS    6.30/6.32     6.31
    3 YEARS    6.35/6.37     6.36
    4 YEARS    6.43/6.45     6.44
    5 YEARS    6.49/6.51     6.50
    7 YEARS    6.46/6.54     6.50
    10 YEARS   6.46/6.54     6.50
    The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on                 or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on          or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
    FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
    (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

