India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS for six mths 6.28 pct

Jun 7(Reuters) - The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.28 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.23/6.29 6.26 2 MONTHS 6.24/6.30 6.27 3 MONTHS 6.23/6.29 6.26 6 MONTHS 6.23/6.28 6.26 9 MONTHS 6.23/6.28 6.26 1 YEAR 6.29/6.32 6.31 2 YEARS 6.21/6.24 6.23 3 YEARS 6.25/6.28 6.27 4 YEARS 6.32/6.35 6.34 5 YEARS 6.37/6.40 6.39 7 YEARS 6.34/6.42 6.38 10 YEARS 6.34/6.42 6.38 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)