India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS for six mths 6.26 pct

Jun 8(Reuters) - The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.26 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.24/6.28 6.26 2 MONTHS 6.23/6.29 6.26 3 MONTHS 6.23/6.26 6.25 6 MONTHS 6.22/6.26 6.24 9 MONTHS 6.24/6.26 6.25 1 YEAR 6.27/6.29 6.28 2 YEARS 6.17/6.19 6.18 3 YEARS 6.20/6.22 6.21 4 YEARS 6.26/6.28 6.27 5 YEARS 6.30/6.32 6.31 7 YEARS 6.27/6.35 6.31 10 YEARS 6.27/6.35 6.31 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)