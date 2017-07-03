India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS for six mths 6.21 pct

Jul 3(Reuters) - The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.21 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.24/6.30 6.27 2 MONTHS 6.20/6.26 6.23 3 MONTHS 6.16/6.21 6.19 6 MONTHS 6.17/6.21 6.19 9 MONTHS 6.22/6.26 6.24 1 YEAR 6.25/6.27 6.26 2 YEARS 6.16/6.18 6.17 3 YEARS 6.22/6.24 6.23 4 YEARS 6.28/6.30 6.29 5 YEARS 6.33/6.35 6.34 7 YEARS 6.30/6.38 6.34 10 YEARS 6.30/6.38 6.34 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)