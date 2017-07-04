FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS for six mths 6.21 pct
July 4, 2017 / 11:44 AM / a month ago

India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS for six mths 6.21 pct

2 Min Read

Jul 4(Reuters) - The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.21 percent on Tuesday.
    TENOR      BID/OFFER  MID-RATE
    ---------  ---------  --------
    1 MONTHS   6.23/6.29     6.26
    2 MONTHS   6.20/6.25     6.23
    3 MONTHS   6.16/6.20     6.18
    6 MONTHS   6.16/6.21     6.19
    9 MONTHS   6.22/6.26     6.24
    1 YEAR     6.24/6.26     6.25
    2 YEARS    6.14/6.16     6.15
    3 YEARS    6.19/6.21     6.20
    4 YEARS    6.25/6.27     6.26
    5 YEARS    6.29/6.31     6.30
    7 YEARS    6.28/6.36     6.32
    10 YEARS   6.28/6.36     6.32
    The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on                 or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on          or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
    FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
    (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

