India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS for six mths 6.19 pct

Jul 5(Reuters) - The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.19 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.21/6.25 6.23 2 MONTHS 6.16/6.21 6.19 3 MONTHS 6.15/6.19 6.17 6 MONTHS 6.16/6.19 6.18 9 MONTHS 6.22/6.26 6.24 1 YEAR 6.24/6.26 6.25 2 YEARS 6.14/6.16 6.15 3 YEARS 6.18/6.20 6.19 4 YEARS 6.24/6.27 6.26 5 YEARS 6.29/6.31 6.30 7 YEARS 6.27/6.34 6.31 10 YEARS 6.27/6.34 6.31 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India.