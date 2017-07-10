FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS for six mths 6.19 pct
July 10, 2017 / 11:42 AM / a month ago

India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS for six mths 6.19 pct

Jul 10(Reuters) - The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.19 percent on Monday.
    TENOR      BID/OFFER  MID-RATE
    ---------  ---------  --------
    1 MONTHS   6.16/6.21     6.19
    2 MONTHS   6.15/6.20     6.18
    3 MONTHS   6.14/6.18     6.16
    6 MONTHS   6.14/6.19     6.17
    9 MONTHS   6.19/6.24     6.22
    1 YEAR     6.21/6.24     6.23
    2 YEARS    6.11/6.13     6.12
    3 YEARS    6.15/6.18     6.17
    4 YEARS    6.21/6.24     6.23
    5 YEARS    6.26/6.28     6.27
    7 YEARS    6.24/6.32     6.28
    10 YEARS   6.24/6.32     6.28
    The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on                 or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on          or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
    FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
    (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

