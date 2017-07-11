India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS for six mths 6.19 pct

Jul 11(Reuters) - The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.19 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.17/6.22 6.20 2 MONTHS 6.15/6.20 6.18 3 MONTHS 6.13/6.18 6.16 6 MONTHS 6.14/6.19 6.17 9 MONTHS 6.20/6.24 6.22 1 YEAR 6.21/6.24 6.23 2 YEARS 6.11/6.14 6.13 3 YEARS 6.16/6.19 6.18 4 YEARS 6.22/6.25 6.24 5 YEARS 6.27/6.30 6.29 7 YEARS 6.25/6.33 6.29 10 YEARS 6.25/6.33 6.29 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)