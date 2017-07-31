India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS for six mths 6.13 pct

Jul 31(Reuters) - The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.13 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.06/6.10 6.08 2 MONTHS 6.07/6.11 6.09 3 MONTHS 6.07/6.10 6.09 6 MONTHS 6.10/6.13 6.12 9 MONTHS 6.16/6.19 6.18 1 YEAR 6.18/6.21 6.20 2 YEARS 6.08/6.10 6.09 3 YEARS 6.12/6.14 6.13 4 YEARS 6.18/6.20 6.19 5 YEARS 6.24/6.26 6.25 7 YEARS 6.22/6.29 6.26 10 YEARS 6.22/6.29 6.26 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)