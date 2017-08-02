India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS for six mths 6.12 pct

Aug 2(Reuters) - The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.12 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 5.99/6.05 6.02 2 MONTHS 6.02/6.07 6.05 3 MONTHS 6.03/6.08 6.06 6 MONTHS 6.08/6.12 6.10 9 MONTHS 6.13/6.18 6.16 1 YEAR 6.16/6.18 6.17 2 YEARS 6.05/6.07 6.06 3 YEARS 6.09/6.11 6.10 4 YEARS 6.16/6.18 6.17 5 YEARS 6.22/6.24 6.23 7 YEARS 6.19/6.27 6.23 10 YEARS 6.19/6.27 6.23 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)