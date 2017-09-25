India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS for six mths 6.07 pct

Sep 25(Reuters) - The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.07 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 5.99/6.02 6.01 2 MONTHS 5.99/6.02 6.01 3 MONTHS 6.00/6.04 6.02 6 MONTHS 6.04/6.07 6.06 9 MONTHS 6.08/6.11 6.10 1 YEAR 6.10/6.13 6.12 2 YEARS 6.01/6.03 6.02 3 YEARS 6.08/6.10 6.09 4 YEARS 6.17/6.19 6.18 5 YEARS 6.24/6.27 6.26 7 YEARS 6.22/6.30 6.26 10 YEARS 6.22/6.30 6.26 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)