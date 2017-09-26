India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS for six mths 6.07 pct

Sep 26(Reuters) - The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.07 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 5.98/6.02 6.00 2 MONTHS 6.00/6.02 6.01 3 MONTHS 6.00/6.04 6.02 6 MONTHS 6.04/6.07 6.06 9 MONTHS 6.09/6.12 6.11 1 YEAR 6.12/6.14 6.13 2 YEARS 6.03/6.06 6.05 3 YEARS 6.11/6.14 6.13 4 YEARS 6.22/6.24 6.23 5 YEARS 6.30/6.32 6.31 7 YEARS 6.26/6.34 6.30 10 YEARS 6.26/6.34 6.30 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)