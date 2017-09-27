FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS for six mths 6.07 pct
September 27, 2017

India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS for six mths 6.07 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sep 27(Reuters) - The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.07 percent on Wednesday.
    TENOR      BID/OFFER  MID-RATE
    ---------  ---------  --------
    1 MONTHS   5.97/6.01     5.99
    2 MONTHS   5.99/6.03     6.01
    3 MONTHS   6.00/6.03     6.02
    6 MONTHS   6.03/6.07     6.05
    9 MONTHS   6.09/6.12     6.11
    1 YEAR     6.11/6.14     6.13
    2 YEARS    6.03/6.05     6.04
    3 YEARS    6.11/6.13     6.12
    4 YEARS    6.21/6.23     6.22
    5 YEARS    6.29/6.31     6.30
    7 YEARS    6.26/6.34     6.30
    10 YEARS   6.26/6.34     6.30
    The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on                 or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on          or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
    FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
    (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

