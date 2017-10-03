India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS for six mths 6.08 pct

Oct 3(Reuters) - The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.08 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 5.97/6.01 5.99 2 MONTHS 5.98/6.02 6.00 3 MONTHS 5.98/6.01 6.00 6 MONTHS 6.05/6.08 6.07 9 MONTHS 6.05/6.08 6.07 1 YEAR 6.07/6.10 6.09 2 YEARS 5.97/6.00 5.99 3 YEARS 6.06/6.09 6.08 4 YEARS 6.17/6.19 6.18 5 YEARS 6.26/6.28 6.27 7 YEARS 6.23/6.31 6.27 10 YEARS 6.23/6.31 6.27 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)