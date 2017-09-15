FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS for six mths 6.09 pct
September 15, 2017 / 11:42 AM / a month ago

India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS for six mths 6.09 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sep 15(Reuters) - The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.09 percent on Friday.
    TENOR      BID/OFFER  MID-RATE
    ---------  ---------  --------
    1 MONTHS   6.00/6.04     6.02
    2 MONTHS   6.01/6.04     6.03
    3 MONTHS   6.02/6.05     6.04
    6 MONTHS   6.06/6.09     6.08
    9 MONTHS   6.12/6.15     6.14
    1 YEAR     6.14/6.16     6.15
    2 YEARS    6.04/6.06     6.05
    3 YEARS    6.10/6.13     6.12
    4 YEARS    6.18/6.20     6.19
    5 YEARS    6.24/6.26     6.25
    7 YEARS    6.19/6.27     6.23
    10 YEARS   6.19/6.27     6.23
    The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on                 or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on          or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
    FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
    (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

