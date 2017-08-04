India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS for six mths 6.10 pct

Aug 4(Reuters) - The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.10 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.00/6.05 6.03 2 MONTHS 6.02/6.07 6.05 3 MONTHS 6.03/6.08 6.06 6 MONTHS 6.06/6.10 6.08 9 MONTHS 6.10/6.14 6.12 1 YEAR 6.11/6.14 6.13 2 YEARS 5.99/6.01 6.00 3 YEARS 6.02/6.05 6.04 4 YEARS 6.07/6.10 6.09 5 YEARS 6.11/6.14 6.13 7 YEARS 6.09/6.17 6.13 10 YEARS 6.09/6.17 6.13 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)