India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS for six mths 6.10 pct

Oct 17(Reuters) - The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.10 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.02/6.05 6.04 2 MONTHS 6.03/6.06 6.05 3 MONTHS 6.01/6.04 6.03 6 MONTHS 6.07/6.10 6.09 9 MONTHS 6.08/6.11 6.10 1 YEAR 6.10/6.12 6.11 2 YEARS 6.01/6.03 6.02 3 YEARS 6.07/6.09 6.08 4 YEARS 6.17/6.19 6.18 5 YEARS 6.25/6.27 6.26 7 YEARS 6.22/6.30 6.26 10 YEARS 6.22/6.30 6.26 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)