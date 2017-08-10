India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS for six mths 6.11 pct

Aug 10(Reuters) - The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.11 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.01/6.06 6.04 2 MONTHS 6.04/6.09 6.07 3 MONTHS 6.04/6.09 6.07 6 MONTHS 6.07/6.11 6.09 9 MONTHS 6.12/6.16 6.14 1 YEAR 6.14/6.17 6.16 2 YEARS 6.03/6.05 6.04 3 YEARS 6.08/6.10 6.09 4 YEARS 6.13/6.15 6.14 5 YEARS 6.18/6.20 6.19 7 YEARS 6.16/6.24 6.20 10 YEARS 6.16/6.24 6.20 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)