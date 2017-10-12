India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS for six mths 6.12 pct

Oct 12(Reuters) - The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.12 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.01/6.04 6.03 2 MONTHS 6.02/6.05 6.04 3 MONTHS 6.02/6.05 6.04 6 MONTHS 6.09/6.12 6.11 9 MONTHS 6.10/6.12 6.11 1 YEAR 6.11/6.13 6.12 2 YEARS 6.02/6.04 6.03 3 YEARS 6.10/6.13 6.12 4 YEARS 6.19/6.22 6.21 5 YEARS 6.27/6.29 6.28 7 YEARS 6.25/6.32 6.29 10 YEARS 6.25/6.32 6.29 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)