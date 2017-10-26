India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS for six mths 6.12 pct

Oct 26(Reuters) - The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.12 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.00/6.04 6.02 2 MONTHS 6.02/6.05 6.04 3 MONTHS 6.02/6.06 6.04 6 MONTHS 6.09/6.12 6.11 9 MONTHS 6.11/6.14 6.13 1 YEAR 6.14/6.16 6.15 2 YEARS 6.07/6.09 6.08 3 YEARS 6.15/6.17 6.16 4 YEARS 6.25/6.26 6.26 5 YEARS 6.33/6.35 6.34 7 YEARS 6.30/6.38 6.34 10 YEARS 6.30/6.38 6.34 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)