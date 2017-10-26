FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS for six mths 6.12 pct
October 26, 2017 / 11:37 AM / in a day

India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS for six mths 6.12 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 26(Reuters) - The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.12 percent on Thursday.
    TENOR      BID/OFFER  MID-RATE
    ---------  ---------  --------
    1 MONTHS   6.00/6.04     6.02
    2 MONTHS   6.02/6.05     6.04
    3 MONTHS   6.02/6.06     6.04
    6 MONTHS   6.09/6.12     6.11
    9 MONTHS   6.11/6.14     6.13
    1 YEAR     6.14/6.16     6.15
    2 YEARS    6.07/6.09     6.08
    3 YEARS    6.15/6.17     6.16
    4 YEARS    6.25/6.26     6.26
    5 YEARS    6.33/6.35     6.34
    7 YEARS    6.30/6.38     6.34
    10 YEARS   6.30/6.38     6.34
    The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on                 or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on          or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
    FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
    (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
