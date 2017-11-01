FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS for six mths 6.13 pct
November 1, 2017 / 11:48 AM / a day ago

India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS for six mths 6.13 pct

Reuters Staff

Nov 1(Reuters) - The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.13 percent on Wednesday.
    TENOR      BID/OFFER  MID-RATE
    ---------  ---------  --------
    1 MONTHS   6.01/6.04     6.03
    2 MONTHS   6.03/6.07     6.05
    3 MONTHS   6.04/6.06     6.05
    6 MONTHS   6.11/6.13     6.12
    9 MONTHS   6.12/6.15     6.14
    1 YEAR     6.16/6.17     6.17
    2 YEARS    6.09/6.11     6.10
    3 YEARS    6.19/6.21     6.20
    4 YEARS    6.29/6.31     6.30
    5 YEARS    6.39/6.40     6.40
    7 YEARS    6.36/6.44     6.40
    10 YEARS   6.36/6.44     6.40
    The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on                 or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on          or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
    FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
    (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
