India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS for six mths 6.15 pct

Nov 6(Reuters) - The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.15 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.01/6.05 6.03 2 MONTHS 6.03/6.06 6.05 3 MONTHS 6.04/6.08 6.06 6 MONTHS 6.11/6.15 6.13 9 MONTHS 6.12/6.16 6.14 1 YEAR 6.17/6.19 6.18 2 YEARS 6.09/6.11 6.10 3 YEARS 6.19/6.20 6.20 4 YEARS 6.28/6.30 6.29 5 YEARS 6.37/6.39 6.38 7 YEARS 6.37/6.45 6.41 10 YEARS 6.38/6.46 6.42 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)