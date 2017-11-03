FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS for six mths 6.15 pct
#Company News
November 3, 2017

India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS for six mths 6.15 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 3(Reuters) - The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.15 percent on Friday.
    TENOR      BID/OFFER  MID-RATE
    ---------  ---------  --------
    1 MONTHS   6.01/6.06     6.04
    2 MONTHS   6.02/6.07     6.05
    3 MONTHS   6.03/6.08     6.06
    6 MONTHS   6.10/6.15     6.13
    9 MONTHS   6.11/6.16     6.14
    1 YEAR     6.15/6.18     6.17
    2 YEARS    6.07/6.10     6.09
    3 YEARS    6.17/6.19     6.18
    4 YEARS    6.26/6.28     6.27
    5 YEARS    6.34/6.37     6.36
    7 YEARS    6.35/6.43     6.39
    10 YEARS   6.35/6.43     6.39
    The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on                 or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on          or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
    FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
    (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

