India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS for six mths 6.16 pct

Nov 8(Reuters) - The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.16 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.01/6.05 6.03 2 MONTHS 6.03/6.07 6.05 3 MONTHS 6.05/6.08 6.07 6 MONTHS 6.13/6.16 6.15 9 MONTHS 6.15/6.17 6.16 1 YEAR 6.18/6.20 6.19 2 YEARS 6.11/6.13 6.12 3 YEARS 6.22/6.25 6.24 4 YEARS 6.31/6.34 6.33 5 YEARS 6.40/6.42 6.41 7 YEARS 6.40/6.47 6.44 10 YEARS 6.41/6.48 6.45 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)