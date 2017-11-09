FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS for six mths 6.16 pct
November 9, 2017 / 11:42 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS for six mths 6.16 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 9(Reuters) - The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.16 percent on Thursday.
    TENOR      BID/OFFER  MID-RATE
    ---------  ---------  --------
    1 MONTHS   6.01/6.06     6.04
    2 MONTHS   6.02/6.07     6.05
    3 MONTHS   6.04/6.09     6.07
    6 MONTHS   6.12/6.16     6.14
    9 MONTHS   6.14/6.18     6.16
    1 YEAR     6.18/6.20     6.19
    2 YEARS    6.11/6.13     6.12
    3 YEARS    6.22/6.24     6.23
    4 YEARS    6.30/6.33     6.32
    5 YEARS    6.39/6.41     6.40
    7 YEARS    6.40/6.48     6.44
    10 YEARS   6.40/6.48     6.44
    The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on                 or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on          or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
    FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
    (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)


