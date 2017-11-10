India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS for six mths 6.19 pct

Nov 10(Reuters) - The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.19 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.01/6.06 6.04 2 MONTHS 6.03/6.08 6.06 3 MONTHS 6.04/6.09 6.07 6 MONTHS 6.14/6.19 6.17 9 MONTHS 6.16/6.21 6.19 1 YEAR 6.21/6.24 6.23 2 YEARS 6.14/6.17 6.16 3 YEARS 6.25/6.28 6.27 4 YEARS 6.35/6.38 6.37 5 YEARS 6.43/6.46 6.45 7 YEARS 6.44/6.52 6.48 10 YEARS 6.44/6.52 6.48 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)