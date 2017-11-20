India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS for six mths 6.19 pct

Nov 20(Reuters) - The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.19 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.02/6.05 6.04 2 MONTHS 6.04/6.08 6.06 3 MONTHS 6.06/6.10 6.08 6 MONTHS 6.16/6.19 6.18 9 MONTHS 6.18/6.22 6.20 1 YEAR 6.24/6.26 6.25 2 YEARS 6.20/6.22 6.21 3 YEARS 6.29/6.32 6.31 4 YEARS 6.38/6.40 6.39 5 YEARS 6.45/6.47 6.46 7 YEARS 6.47/6.55 6.51 10 YEARS 6.47/6.55 6.51 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)