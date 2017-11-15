FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS for six mths 6.21 pct
November 15, 2017 / 11:42 AM / Updated 16 hours ago

India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS for six mths 6.21 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 15(Reuters) - The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.21 percent on Wednesday.
    TENOR      BID/OFFER  MID-RATE
    ---------  ---------  --------
    1 MONTHS   6.02/6.05     6.04
    2 MONTHS   6.04/6.07     6.06
    3 MONTHS   6.07/6.10     6.09
    6 MONTHS   6.18/6.21     6.20
    9 MONTHS   6.21/6.24     6.23
    1 YEAR     6.25/6.27     6.26
    2 YEARS    6.20/6.22     6.21
    3 YEARS    6.31/6.33     6.32
    4 YEARS    6.40/6.42     6.41
    5 YEARS    6.48/6.50     6.49
    7 YEARS    6.50/6.58     6.54
    10 YEARS   6.50/6.58     6.54
    The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on                 or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on          or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
    FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
    (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
