India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS for six mths 6.21 pct

Nov 15(Reuters) - The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.21 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.02/6.05 6.04 2 MONTHS 6.04/6.07 6.06 3 MONTHS 6.07/6.10 6.09 6 MONTHS 6.18/6.21 6.20 9 MONTHS 6.21/6.24 6.23 1 YEAR 6.25/6.27 6.26 2 YEARS 6.20/6.22 6.21 3 YEARS 6.31/6.33 6.32 4 YEARS 6.40/6.42 6.41 5 YEARS 6.48/6.50 6.49 7 YEARS 6.50/6.58 6.54 10 YEARS 6.50/6.58 6.54 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)