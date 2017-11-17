India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS for six mths 6.21 pct

Nov 17(Reuters) - The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.21 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.02/6.06 6.04 2 MONTHS 6.04/6.08 6.06 3 MONTHS 6.07/6.10 6.09 6 MONTHS 6.18/6.21 6.20 9 MONTHS 6.22/6.25 6.24 1 YEAR 6.28/6.30 6.29 2 YEARS 6.24/6.26 6.25 3 YEARS 6.36/6.38 6.37 4 YEARS 6.45/6.47 6.46 5 YEARS 6.53/6.55 6.54 7 YEARS 6.55/6.64 6.60 10 YEARS 6.55/6.64 6.60 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)