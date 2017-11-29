FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS for six mths 6.21 pct
November 29, 2017 / 11:42 AM / a day ago

India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS for six mths 6.21 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 29(Reuters) - The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.21 percent on Wednesday.
    TENOR      BID/OFFER  MID-RATE
    ---------  ---------  --------
    1 MONTHS   6.04/6.09     6.07
    2 MONTHS   6.04/6.08     6.06
    3 MONTHS   6.08/6.11     6.10
    6 MONTHS   6.18/6.21     6.20
    9 MONTHS   6.22/6.25     6.24
    1 YEAR     6.27/6.30     6.29
    2 YEARS    6.24/6.27     6.26
    3 YEARS    6.34/6.36     6.35
    4 YEARS    6.44/6.47     6.46
    5 YEARS    6.52/6.55     6.54
    7 YEARS    6.56/6.64     6.60
    10 YEARS   6.56/6.64     6.60
    The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on                 or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on          or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
    FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
    (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

