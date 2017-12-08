India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS for six mths 6.21 pct

Dec 8(Reuters) - The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.21 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.05/6.08 6.07 2 MONTHS 6.05/6.08 6.07 3 MONTHS 6.08/6.11 6.10 6 MONTHS 6.18/6.21 6.20 9 MONTHS 6.21/6.25 6.23 1 YEAR 6.28/6.30 6.29 2 YEARS 6.27/6.29 6.28 3 YEARS 6.37/6.40 6.39 4 YEARS 6.47/6.49 6.48 5 YEARS 6.55/6.57 6.56 7 YEARS 6.59/6.67 6.63 10 YEARS 6.59/6.68 6.64 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)