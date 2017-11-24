India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS for six mths 6.22 pct

Nov 24(Reuters) - The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.22 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.04/6.07 6.06 2 MONTHS 6.05/6.10 6.08 3 MONTHS 6.08/6.11 6.10 6 MONTHS 6.19/6.22 6.21 9 MONTHS 6.23/6.25 6.24 1 YEAR 6.28/6.30 6.29 2 YEARS 6.24/6.27 6.26 3 YEARS 6.35/6.37 6.36 4 YEARS 6.44/6.46 6.45 5 YEARS 6.52/6.54 6.53 7 YEARS 6.55/6.63 6.59 10 YEARS 6.55/6.63 6.59 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)