India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS for six mths 6.22 pct

Dec 12(Reuters) - The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.22 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.03/6.07 6.05 2 MONTHS 6.06/6.09 6.08 3 MONTHS 6.08/6.12 6.10 6 MONTHS 6.19/6.22 6.21 9 MONTHS 6.23/6.27 6.25 1 YEAR 6.30/6.32 6.31 2 YEARS 6.30/6.32 6.31 3 YEARS 6.41/6.43 6.42 4 YEARS 6.51/6.53 6.52 5 YEARS 6.59/6.62 6.61 7 YEARS 6.64/6.72 6.68 10 YEARS 6.66/6.74 6.70 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)