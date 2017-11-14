India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS for six mths 6.23 pct

Nov 14(Reuters) - The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.23 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.01/6.06 6.04 2 MONTHS 6.04/6.08 6.06 3 MONTHS 6.06/6.11 6.09 6 MONTHS 6.19/6.23 6.21 9 MONTHS 6.22/6.26 6.24 1 YEAR 6.27/6.29 6.28 2 YEARS 6.22/6.24 6.23 3 YEARS 6.34/6.37 6.36 4 YEARS 6.44/6.47 6.46 5 YEARS 6.51/6.54 6.53 7 YEARS 6.51/6.59 6.55 10 YEARS 6.51/6.59 6.55 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)