India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS for six mths 6.23 pct

Nov 27(Reuters) - The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.23 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.05/6.08 6.07 2 MONTHS 6.06/6.09 6.08 3 MONTHS 6.08/6.12 6.10 6 MONTHS 6.20/6.23 6.22 9 MONTHS 6.24/6.27 6.26 1 YEAR 6.30/6.32 6.31 2 YEARS 6.27/6.29 6.28 3 YEARS 6.38/6.40 6.39 4 YEARS 6.47/6.49 6.48 5 YEARS 6.55/6.57 6.56 7 YEARS 6.57/6.65 6.61 10 YEARS 6.57/6.65 6.61 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)