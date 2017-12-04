FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS for six mths 6.23 pct
#Company News
December 4, 2017 / 11:39 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS for six mths 6.23 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 4(Reuters) - The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.23 percent on Monday.
    TENOR      BID/OFFER  MID-RATE
    ---------  ---------  --------
    1 MONTHS   6.04/6.09     6.07
    2 MONTHS   6.05/6.10     6.08
    3 MONTHS   6.08/6.12     6.10
    6 MONTHS   6.20/6.23     6.22
    9 MONTHS   6.24/6.28     6.26
    1 YEAR     6.30/6.33     6.32
    2 YEARS    6.29/6.31     6.30
    3 YEARS    6.40/6.42     6.41
    4 YEARS    6.50/6.52     6.51
    5 YEARS    6.58/6.61     6.60
    7 YEARS    6.62/6.71     6.67
    10 YEARS   6.62/6.71     6.67
    The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on                 or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on          or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
    FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
    (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
