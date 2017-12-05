India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS for six mths 6.24 pct

Dec 5(Reuters) - The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.24 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.04/6.08 6.06 2 MONTHS 6.06/6.09 6.08 3 MONTHS 6.08/6.12 6.10 6 MONTHS 6.21/6.24 6.23 9 MONTHS 6.25/6.28 6.27 1 YEAR 6.31/6.33 6.32 2 YEARS 6.29/6.31 6.30 3 YEARS 6.39/6.41 6.40 4 YEARS 6.49/6.51 6.50 5 YEARS 6.58/6.60 6.59 7 YEARS 6.61/6.70 6.66 10 YEARS 6.61/6.70 6.66 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)