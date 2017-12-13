India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS for six mths 6.27 pct

Dec 13(Reuters) - The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.27 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.05/6.08 6.07 2 MONTHS 6.06/6.10 6.08 3 MONTHS 6.11/6.15 6.13 6 MONTHS 6.23/6.27 6.25 9 MONTHS 6.30/6.33 6.32 1 YEAR 6.36/6.38 6.37 2 YEARS 6.37/6.39 6.38 3 YEARS 6.48/6.51 6.50 4 YEARS 6.58/6.61 6.60 5 YEARS 6.67/6.69 6.68 7 YEARS 6.72/6.80 6.76 10 YEARS 6.73/6.82 6.78 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)