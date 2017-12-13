FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS for six mths 6.27 pct
December 13, 2017 / 11:38 AM / a day ago

India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS for six mths 6.27 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 13(Reuters) - The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.27 percent on Wednesday.
    TENOR      BID/OFFER  MID-RATE
    ---------  ---------  --------
    1 MONTHS   6.05/6.08     6.07
    2 MONTHS   6.06/6.10     6.08
    3 MONTHS   6.11/6.15     6.13
    6 MONTHS   6.23/6.27     6.25
    9 MONTHS   6.30/6.33     6.32
    1 YEAR     6.36/6.38     6.37
    2 YEARS    6.37/6.39     6.38
    3 YEARS    6.48/6.51     6.50
    4 YEARS    6.58/6.61     6.60
    5 YEARS    6.67/6.69     6.68
    7 YEARS    6.72/6.80     6.76
    10 YEARS   6.73/6.82     6.78
    The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on                 or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on          or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
    FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
    (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
