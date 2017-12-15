India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS for six mths 6.27 pct

Dec 15(Reuters) - The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.27 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.04/6.07 6.06 2 MONTHS 6.08/6.12 6.10 3 MONTHS 6.11/6.14 6.13 6 MONTHS 6.24/6.27 6.26 9 MONTHS 6.29/6.32 6.31 1 YEAR 6.36/6.38 6.37 2 YEARS 6.35/6.37 6.36 3 YEARS 6.46/6.48 6.47 4 YEARS 6.55/6.57 6.56 5 YEARS 6.63/6.65 6.64 7 YEARS 6.70/6.78 6.74 10 YEARS 6.70/6.78 6.74 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)