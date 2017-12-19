India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS for six mths 6.29 pct

Dec 19(Reuters) - The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.29 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.05/6.10 6.08 2 MONTHS 6.09/6.13 6.11 3 MONTHS 6.11/6.16 6.14 6 MONTHS 6.25/6.29 6.27 9 MONTHS 6.30/6.34 6.32 1 YEAR 6.36/6.39 6.38 2 YEARS 6.36/6.39 6.38 3 YEARS 6.47/6.50 6.49 4 YEARS 6.56/6.59 6.58 5 YEARS 6.64/6.67 6.66 7 YEARS 6.72/6.80 6.76 10 YEARS 6.72/6.80 6.76 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)