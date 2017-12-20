India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS for six mths 6.29 pct

Dec 20(Reuters) - The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.29 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.06/6.10 6.08 2 MONTHS 6.09/6.13 6.11 3 MONTHS 6.13/6.17 6.15 6 MONTHS 6.27/6.29 6.28 9 MONTHS 6.33/6.35 6.34 1 YEAR 6.39/6.41 6.40 2 YEARS 6.39/6.41 6.40 3 YEARS 6.49/6.52 6.51 4 YEARS 6.59/6.61 6.60 5 YEARS 6.67/6.69 6.68 7 YEARS 6.75/6.81 6.78 10 YEARS 6.75/6.81 6.78 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)