India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS for six mths 6.29 pct

Jan 23(Reuters) - The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.29 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.04/6.08 6.06 2 MONTHS 6.10/6.13 6.12 3 MONTHS 6.27/6.31 6.29 6 MONTHS 6.26/6.29 6.28 9 MONTHS 6.32/6.35 6.34 1 YEAR 6.38/6.40 6.39 2 YEARS 6.37/6.39 6.38 3 YEARS 6.48/6.50 6.49 4 YEARS 6.57/6.59 6.58 5 YEARS 6.66/6.68 6.67 7 YEARS 6.70/6.77 6.74 10 YEARS 6.71/6.79 6.75 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)