India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS for six mths 6.29 pct

Feb 8(Reuters) - The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.29 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.03/6.07 6.05 2 MONTHS 6.37/6.41 6.39 3 MONTHS 6.26/6.30 6.28 6 MONTHS 6.26/6.29 6.28 9 MONTHS 6.34/6.37 6.36 1 YEAR 6.43/6.45 6.44 2 YEARS 6.44/6.46 6.45 3 YEARS 6.58/6.60 6.59 4 YEARS 6.70/6.71 6.71 5 YEARS 6.79/6.81 6.80 7 YEARS 6.81/6.91 6.86 10 YEARS 6.82/6.91 6.87 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)