India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS for six mths 6.31 pct

Jan 25(Reuters) - The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.31 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.05/6.09 6.07 2 MONTHS 6.12/6.16 6.14 3 MONTHS 6.28/6.32 6.30 6 MONTHS 6.27/6.31 6.29 9 MONTHS 6.34/6.38 6.36 1 YEAR 6.41/6.43 6.42 2 YEARS 6.40/6.42 6.41 3 YEARS 6.50/6.53 6.52 4 YEARS 6.60/6.63 6.62 5 YEARS 6.69/6.71 6.70 7 YEARS 6.73/6.82 6.78 10 YEARS 6.73/6.82 6.78 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)