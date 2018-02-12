India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS for six mths 6.31 pct

Feb 12(Reuters) - The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.31 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.03/6.08 6.06 2 MONTHS 6.38/6.43 6.41 3 MONTHS 6.26/6.31 6.29 6 MONTHS 6.26/6.31 6.29 9 MONTHS 6.35/6.39 6.37 1 YEAR 6.45/6.48 6.47 2 YEARS 6.47/6.50 6.49 3 YEARS 6.60/6.64 6.62 4 YEARS 6.71/6.74 6.73 5 YEARS 6.80/6.84 6.82 7 YEARS 6.85/6.93 6.89 10 YEARS 6.86/6.94 6.90 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)